Trailer full of band equipment stolen from Kitchener parking lot

A trailer full of band equipment for a local youth group was stolen from an enclosed parking area behind the Sobey’s on Highland Road West in Kitchener over the weekend.

Waterloo Regional Police say two trailers, one containing the equipment, went missing sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Family threatened while hiking in Hidden Valley in Kitchener

The equipment, which belonged to Youth Organization Inc., was used by community members in events such as the Oktoberfest Parade.

The trailer containing the band equipment is described as being dark grey and about 20 feet in length. The other trailer was black and about 20 feet in length.

READ MORE: Kitchener man charged with robbery in connection with Waterloo bank heist

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.