Family threatened while hiking in Hidden Valley in Kitchener

A man was arrested after a family walking through a trail in Hidden Valley in Kitchener was threatened on Sunday.
Waterloo Regional Police say that a father was walking along the trail with three children when they came across a young man who appeared had set up camp and was living there.
READ MORE: Kitchener man charged with robbery in connection with Waterloo bank heist
Police say the man then confronted the family with a firearm.
No one was injured in the incident.
READ MORE: Guelph man airlifted to hospital after car strikes him, crashes into Cambridge bank
Police called and found the man, who has been charged with assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and carry concealed weapon.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.