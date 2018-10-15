Family threatened while hiking in Hidden Valley in Kitchener

A man was arrested after a family walking through a trail in Hidden Valley in Kitchener was threatened on Sunday.

Waterloo Regional Police say that a father was walking along the trail with three children when they came across a young man who appeared had set up camp and was living there.

Police say the man then confronted the family with a firearm.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police called and found the man, who has been charged with assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and carry concealed weapon.