Guelph man airlifted to hospital after car strikes him, crashes into Cambridge bank
A 52-year-old man from Guelph was walking along the sidewalk near a bank on Thursday around lunchtime when a car jumped the curb and hit him, Waterloo Regional Police said.
The car, which was being driven by an 84-year-old Cambridge man, ultimately came to rest at the TD Bank at Westgate Plaza.
Ornge was called in and airlifted the injured man to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.
