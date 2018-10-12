Guelph man airlifted to hospital after car strikes him, crashes into Cambridge bank

A 52-year-old man from Guelph was walking along the sidewalk near a bank on Thursday around lunchtime when a car jumped the curb and hit him, Waterloo Regional Police said.

The car, which was being driven by an 84-year-old Cambridge man, ultimately came to rest at the TD Bank at Westgate Plaza.

@WRPSToday onscene of a Single Motor Vehicle Collision that resulted in significant injuries to a 54 year old male pedestrian from Guelph. Thank you to @Ornge for your assistance and transport of the pedestrian struck. Westgate Plaza, @cityofcambridge Investigation Continuing. pic.twitter.com/eU70O5PpRF — Mike Haffner (@MHaffner_WRPS) October 11, 2018

Ornge was called in and airlifted the injured man to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.