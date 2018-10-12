Traffic
October 12, 2018 9:42 am

Guelph man airlifted to hospital after car strikes him, crashes into Cambridge bank

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Police say the car was being driven by an 84-year-old man.

@MHaffner_WRPS / Twitter
A A

A 52-year-old man from Guelph was walking along the sidewalk near a bank on Thursday around lunchtime when a car jumped the curb and hit him, Waterloo Regional Police said.

The car, which was being driven by an 84-year-old Cambridge man, ultimately came to rest at the TD Bank at Westgate Plaza.

Ornge was called in and airlifted the injured man to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge
Cambridge accident
Cambridge accident Westgate plaza
Cambridge crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police
Westgate plaza

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News