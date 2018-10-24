Dartmouth gas station robbery suspect arrested after police spot stolen vehicle
A suspect in a gas station robbery in Dartmouth has been arrested after police chased the driver of a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier Tuesday evening.
Officers were first called to a Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Main Street just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Staff told police a man had robbed the store while armed with a gun. The suspect was able to get away with some cigarettes and money.
No one was hurt.
READ: Clerk threatened with hammer in Halifax gas station robbery
Patrol members and the K9 unit searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.
About half an hour later, officers spotted a vehicle in Halifax that had been reported stolen earlier in the evening. The driver tried to elude police, but the vehicle eventually stopped in the area of Coronation Avenue.
The suspect ran away and was caught after a brief foot chase.
Police say the man is the suspect in the Canadian Tire Gas Bar robbery and was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.