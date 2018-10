The Delta police were on the scene of a serious collision involving a pedestrian at 90th Ave and 120th St. on Tuesday night.

Both directions were closed on Scott Rd. from Nordel Way to 90th Ave.

.@deltapolice collision reconstruction unit on scene for a serious pedestrian collision 8800 block 120th St (Scott) all directions closed for several hours between Nordel and 90th pic.twitter.com/fHoTArTqC6 — Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) October 24, 2018

TRAFFIC ALERT. Delta Police investigating a serious collision at 90 avenue and 120 street in North Delta. Both directions closed from Nordel Way to 90 avenue.

We are in the very early stages of the investigation and no further information is available at this time. — Delta Police (@deltapolice) October 24, 2018

There was no word as of press time when the road would be open again.