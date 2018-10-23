Lester Favel beat, shot homeless man, court hears

Trial is underway for a third Regina man accused of killing a homeless man back in November of 2013.

On Tuesday, court heard about 23-year-old Lester Favel’s alleged role in the beating death of Ronald Kay.

Kay’s body was never found, and his disappearance was believed to be a cold case until one of his killers, a Regina man named Trevor Asapace, came forward to reveal what happened.

READ MORE: Trevor Asapace sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of Ronald Kay

Asapace, who is Favel’s cousin, told court Favel hit and kicked Kay during the beating that killed the 32-year-old. He also testified that Favel helped him put Kay’s body in a garbage bin and wheel it down the street.

Favel was quiet and attentive during the proceedings, sporting a white t-shirt, cross necklace, close-cropped hair and glasses.

Kay’s sister, Maxine Topp, was also there that night and admitted to a smaller role in the incident. She said Favel shot Kay about five times in the head, groin and torso with a B.B. gun.

Topp teared up as she recalled hearing her brother’s cries for help.

Two Regina police detectives testified about fruitless efforts to find Kay’s body and any other physical evidence. At one point, the floor of the house where Kay was killed was pulled up in hopes of finding blood, but a presumptive positive result was not strong enough to admit to trial.

There is no physical evidence in this case. Instead, it hinges on the testimony of the three other people who were at the house on Garnet Street that night in November 2013; Asapace, Topp, and another one of Kay’s convicted killers, Bill Favel.

Asapace and Bill both pled guilty to manslaughter and are currently serving sentences of 15 years and eight years, respectively.

READ MORE: Third Regina man facing murder charges in connection with missing person

Topp’s testimony will continue Wednesday morning before Bill is called as the prosecution’s fourth witness.

The Crown is aiming to wrap up its case by the end of the week, when the defense will take over.