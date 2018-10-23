Sask. residents invited to third session of the 28th legislature

The public is invited to the Saskatchewan legislative building on Oct. 24 as Lt.-Gov. W. Thomas Molloy delivers his speech from the throne, formally opening the third session of the 28th legislature.

“The ceremony connected to the opening of our legislative assembly is a great opportunity for the people of Saskatchewan to share in our parliamentary traditions and to celebrate our democracy, which relies on the engagement of our citizens,” Molloy said.

Molloy will be met by Premier Scott Moe, followed by a vice-regal salute, the inspection of a Canadian Forces Honour Guard, a 15 gun salute by 10th Field Artillery, 38 Canadian Brigade Group and a fly-past by 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

“The opening of the legislature reinforces the importance of upholding the traditions that have preserved our government’s strength for over a century,” Moe said.

“It is an honour to take part in this occasion and I look forward to the session ahead.”

The opening of the legislative assembly has taken place to mark each session since 1906, when representatives first gathered to hear Lt.-Gov. Amédee Forget acknowledge expressions of welcome into the Canadian federation from Ottawa and the other provincial legislatures.

The ceremony takes place inside the assembly chamber and begins at 1:25 p.m.