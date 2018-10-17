Canada’s Governor General making Saskatchewan visit

Canada’s Governor General is coming to Saskatchewan for a three-day visit.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will arrive in Regina on Oct. 18, where she will officially be welcomed at the Saskatchewan legislature at 1:45 p.m. CT by Premier Scott Moe and Lt.-Gov. W. Thomas Molloy.

“I’m very pleased the Governor General will have an opportunity to spend some time in our beautiful province and to meet some of Saskatchewan’s remarkable people,” Molloy said in a statement.

“Her Excellency is, herself, a truly remarkable Canadian, and I encourage everyone in Regina to come out and meet her on her arrival at the legislative building.”

Payette, Moe, and Molloy will take a walk around Wascana Park, starting at the Walter Scott Memorial, before having a meeting with Moe.

“I look forward to the opportunity to meet Her Excellency and welcome her to our province,” Moe said.

“I know the vibrancy and warmth of our people will make for a memorable visit.”

She will then visit the Saskatchewan War Memorial and meet afterwards with Molloy.

Payette will spend Friday visiting school children at Ecole Ducharme in Moose Jaw, and then head to 15 Wing Moose Jaw for a tour and a demonstration by the Snowbirds.

She will spend Saturday morning visiting the RCMP depot in Regina and then travel to Humboldt where she will spend time at the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Exhibit.

Payette will finish her visit to the province by taking in a SJHL game between the Humboldt Broncos and the Melville Millionaires.