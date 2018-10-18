Governor General meets with premier and lieutenant governor on Sask. trip

The Governor General of Canada Julie Payette is visiting Saskatchewan until Saturday and will be making her way throughout the province.

Payette began her trip at the Legislative building in Regina on Thursday afternoon for an official welcome, where she was greeted by Premier Scott Moe and Lieutenant Governor W. Thomas Molloy.

The former astronaut has held the position of Governor General for over a year now and said it’s been a great experience so far.

“I love my country and I love Canadians very much,” Payette said.

“We are so lucky we were born in Canada, a country open and tolerant where everything is possible – even going up in space or becoming a famous hockey player or a lawyer or a doctor or a teacher or whatever else you want to do.”

Following her welcome, the public were invited to join her and Molloy for a walk around the Wascana Park – all part of the Governor General’s #GGActive initiative.

“I’m very pleased the Governor General has the opportunity to spend some time in our beautiful province and to meet some of Saskatchewan’s remarkable people,” Molloy said.

She then met Moe back at the Legislative building following the walk and visited the Saskatchewan War Memorial which will be followed by a meeting with Molloy at Government House.

Payette will travel to Moose Jaw on Friday where she will visit with school children at École Ducharme and tour 15 Wing Moose Jaw, which will include a Canadian Forces Snowbirds demonstration.

“I actually chose this particular moment because the snowbirds are coming back after a really successful season. And I knew that because it was always mid-October – the time when they would come home,” Payette said.

Payette earned her captaincy on the CT-114 Tutor military jet at CFB Moose Jaw in 1996.

The Governor General of Canada will be back in the queen city on Saturday morning to visit RCMP “Depot” Division in Regina for a Mixed Honours presentation, acknowledging several Canadian citizens for their extraordinary accomplishments.

She will then travel to Humboldt in the afternoon where she will meet members of the community including the mayor and will walk through the Humboldt Broncos Memorial exhibit. She will also be present as the Humboldt Broncos play the Melville Millionaires in a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League game.