Major closures on Hwy. 40 could create West Island congestion Nov. 3-4

Pack a lot of patience if you plan on driving through the West Island the weekend of Nov. 3-4.

Part of Highway 40 in both directions will be completely closed to traffic.

The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) will be closing the highway in both directions between St-Jean Boulevard and Highway 13 from Saturday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. until Monday, Nov. 5, at 5 a.m. The service roads will also close as of 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Construction crews need to demolish a railway bridge over the highway. Two thousand cubic metres of concrete will be demolished. The demolition work is part of the REM’s plans to build a new, all-electric train line and stations through the West Island by 2022.

Drivers are being detoured to Highway 20 during the weekend.

Transports Quebec has authorized the closing of the highway and promises to have real-time updates on the electronic panels above the highways about traffic conditions.

REM spokesperson Jean-Vincent Lacroix told Global News in a text message that the REM’s objective is to give notice to riders to plan their trips in advance of Saturday due to the high probability of heavy congestion in the area.

“It should be an area to completely avoid if you can. A20 is an option to use,” Lacroix wrote.

The City of Pointe-Claire declined to comment, referring Global News to the REM.