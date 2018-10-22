Blasting at site of future Edouard-Montpetit REM station raises concerns

A new phase of construction has begun on the new REM train network near the border of Côte-des-Neiges and Outremont, and it involves using dynamite — right near a school and a residential area.

Monday is the first day that crews will be carrying out controlled blasting near the corner of Vincent D’Indy Avenue and Edouard-Montpetit Boulevard, part of excavation for the future Edouard-Montpetit station.

Once the @REMgrandmtl Edouard-Montpetit station is done, it will be 20 floors underground, which officials say will be one of the deepest such stations in North America. People will be able to get downtown in 5 mins from there. pic.twitter.com/54VxoJfIsd — Dan Spector (@danspector) October 22, 2018

When complete, the station will be 20 floors underground, one of the deepest in North America.

To reach that depth, crews will be using dynamite twice a day, around 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

After a warning sound, all traffic will be stopped in the area, and the blue Metro line will be halted.

Students commuting to the Université de Montreal by metro on Monday morning were concerned the blasts could make them late for school.

“If it shuts down, I’ll probably be late,” said student Marie Roy.

Workers are using acoustic screens and blasting mats to control the noise and the debris.

“I’m kind of stressed a bit,” said student Celine Meriaux, when she learned the blasting would be happening near her school.

Others, however, had a different take, though nonetheless cautious. “It doesn’t worry me,” said Marie Roy.”They’ve planned it. I don’t think it will affect us. The school is old, though, so it might affect the building.”

There are also a number of apartment buildings within 100 metres of the blasting site, and residents wondered how the blasts might affect them.

“For people living here, I mean, the sound and stuff like that is probably going to be annoying. It’s very close to where we live,” said Sebastien Auclair, who lives across the street from the site.

He wondered how the explosions might affect his building.

“I guess the vibration, the windows, the foundation, stuff like that. People need to be careful what they put at the edge of the table,” he said.

The REM will be providing an update on the situation Monday afternoon.