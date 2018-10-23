Police searching for two suspects involved in robbery in Northeast Regina

Regina police are looking for two suspects involved in an early Monday morning vehicle theft.

Officers were called to a robbery in progress in the 200 block of Winnipeg Street North at around 9 a.m.

Police said they arrived at the scene and found a 43-year-old man with apparent bear-spray discharge injuries.

It was then reported to police that the man was pulled over on 7th Avenue North near Winnipeg Street when two people approached the car.

One suspect came to the driver’s side window and sprayed the man inside at which point the driver got out of his car and ran away, according to the police report.

The two suspects got into the vehicle and drove away. Police recovered the vehicle later in the 2300 block of Lindsay Street.

The first suspect is an Indigenous woman, approximately 18-20 years of age and wearing black clothing. There was no description given for the second suspect.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.