Riders Charleston Hughes says he’s feeling “sorry” and “embarrassed” following impaired driving charge

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes is apologizing to the Riders organization, his teammates and fans following his impaired driving charge.

Hughes was charged on Oct. 11 when Regina police found him behind the wheel of his vehicle parked on the side of the road.

Police said Hughes showed signs of being intoxicated and was taken into custody.

“[I want] to apologize to my teammates, my fans and the staff and organization. It’s kind of embarrassing to go through a situation like this,” Hughes said.

“We are supposed to be focusing on football right now and when something like this comes up you really feel like it takes away from what we are supposed to be focusing on.”

Riders head coach Chris Jones said the CFL doesn’t have a code of conduct in place that would discipline Hughes and that the team would handle the situation internally.

“As an organization, and me personally, it’s an unfortunate event. It’s something we take very seriously and Charleston knows the situation and the magnitude of it and again it’s something we’re still gathering information on at this time,” Jones said.

With the legalization of cannabis at the forefront in Canada, Jones said impaired driving has been an even hotter topic of conversation of late in their locker room.

“It’s one of those things where people are going to do what they do and we certainly hope our guys use discretion because there is no difference – if you’re impaired, you’re impaired regardless of if you’re smoking marijuana [and] whether it’s legal or not,” Jones said.

As for Hughes, he said all he can do right now is concentrate on football and make every step as he goes through the legal process.

“I’m just trying to handle things the best way I can and take all the legal advice that I’m given and focus on the next move,” Hughes said.

Hughes will make a court appearance on Oct. 31.