Three Regina teens facing 80 charges

Three teenage boys are facing over 80 charges in connection to a string of robberies including break and enters and vehicle thefts in southeast and northwest Regina.

The crimes happened between September 28th and October 3rd.

In one situation a woman approached a group of kids attempting to steal a vehicle from a garage and one of the suspects swung a machete at her and then attacked her with bear spray.

Regina police say there are too many charges to list but one 16-year-old youth is facing 43 charges.

Officers also say many of these crimes could have been prevented because several of the stolen vehicles were left unlocked with keys inside and garage doors were left open.