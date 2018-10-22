Senneville council votes to rezone area slated for controversial condo project

Senneville town council voted three to one to pass a bylaw that would rezone a section of land in the neighbourhood, paving the way for condos to be built in the bedroom community. Two council members were absent for the vote.

It is the third try for developers of the Boisé Pearson project. The original proposal was for 224 units but was later modified to 126 units. The latest proposal would see a 68-unit project on the land off the Boulevard des Anciens-Combattants that was zoned for 12 single-family dwellings.

The town’s mayor says the pared-down version of the project would include the protection of 80 per cent of the area’s green space, while the 12 single-family homes currently allowed on that land would not include such a provision.

The town’s bylaws allow for trees with trunks that have a diameter measuring 10 centimetres or less to be removed by the owner without a permit.

“We counted that, of the 6,300 trees that are there, 5,000 could be legally uprooted if we go with houses instead of condos,” said Mayor Julie Brisebois.

Brisebois says part of the consideration for the vote was that there are seniors in Senneville who are looking to scale back but don’t want to leave the bedroom community of 1,000.

Resident Martin Gauthier’s backyard on Elmwood borders the Senneville triangle of land. He was one of several residents who called for more environmental studies ahead of the Monday vote.

“We need more studies that are independent that will look at the environmental, economic and traffic impact that this project will have,” said Gauthier.

The decision will ultimately be up to residents.

Once the city publicly releases the zoning changes, residents need 12 signatures to create a registry that would then set up a referendum on the issue.

