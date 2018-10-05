‘I want nothing at all’: Senneville residents unhappy with potential housing project

A new proposal has been submitted to the city of Senneville by the owner of Le Boisé Pearson, the developer who owns the wooded area known as the triangle.

The land straddles the border of Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue and Senneville between Elmwood Avenue and des Anciens-Combattants Boulevard.

The developer is proposing to build two, three-storey residential condos which would hold 68 units.

This is the third proposal that the developer has submitted since the land was bought in 2017.

The original plans saw a six-storey, 224-unit building and that was followed by a four-storey 126-unit building.

Both those plans were shot down after residents voiced their opposition to the projects.

READ MORE: Senneville residents reject massive housing project

The city didn’t even hold a referendum vote since the message was clear, Mayor Julie Brisebois said.

“We needed 12 signatures to open up a referendum vote and we got 94 opposing the project,” Briseboise said.

That sentiment is still felt on Elmwood Avenue where many large homes back onto the wooded area.

Bill O’Brien lives on Elmwood and has been a Senneville resident for the last 36 years.

He is one of the leading voices against the residential building,

“I would like nothing at all,” O’Brien said.

O’Brian, like many, fear the construction will cause the loss of many trees, something the city and its residents take pride in.

The mayor says the new prospective building will only use a small section of the forest.

According to Briseboise, 80 per cent of the forest will remain untouched.

READ MORE: Every day, it’s noise’: Dorval residents unhappy with noise barrier construction

The mayor says building in the green space is inevitable.

If the housing project is not accepted, the city will revert to the original bylaw which will permit the building of eight to 12 single homes in the area.

The city is holding more public consultations on the residential project.

Residents are invited to attend the first meeting on Oct. 15.