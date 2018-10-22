Regina police searching for man wanted on drug offences
Officers are asking for help in locating thirty-one year old Trent Michael David Machiskinic, who is wanted for possession, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing break in instruments.
He is described as Indigenous, 5’10” tall, approximately 180 lbs, thin build, medium complexion, brush-cut brown hair and brown eyes.
Machiskinic typically shaves his facial hair to a goatee and moustache.
He has a scar on his left hand and several tattoos including, “KC” in Celtic style lettering on his left-upper arm, a cross outline with an “M” in the intersection on his right upper arm, the ‘Wu-Tang Clan’ logo on his left hand and a crown on his right hand.
Officers ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Machiskinic to contact the Regina Police Service on 305-777-6500 or Crimestoppers.
