Canada
October 22, 2018 11:40 am

Personal support workers accused of defrauding elderly Burlington patient

By Reporter  Global News

Halton Regional Police have arrested two personal support workers in Burlington.

Files / Global News
A A

Two personal support workers in Burlington are accused of defrauding an elderly patient.

READ MORE: Hamilton-Burlington SPCA dealing with influx of cat rescues

Halton police say between April and July, the accused used stolen cheques and credit cards belonging to an 82-year-old victim to steal over $6,000.

WATCH: Police say fraudsters getting creative with new ‘CEO scam’

Police say both of the suspects served as personal support workers for the victim at separate times.

READ MORE: Suspect wanted for bank robberies in Hamilton and Burlington

A 28-year-old woman from Acton and a 25-year-old Burlington woman are both facing numerous charges, including fraud, uttering of forged documents and possession of property obtained by crime.
Report an error
Burlington
Elderly
forgery
Fraud
Halton
HamOnt
personal support workers
Property
PSW
Region
Stolen
Victim

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News