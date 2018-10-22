Personal support workers accused of defrauding elderly Burlington patient

Two personal support workers in Burlington are accused of defrauding an elderly patient.

Halton police say between April and July, the accused used stolen cheques and credit cards belonging to an 82-year-old victim to steal over $6,000.

Police say both of the suspects served as personal support workers for the victim at separate times.

A 28-year-old woman from Acton and a 25-year-old Burlington woman are both facing numerous charges, including fraud, uttering of forged documents and possession of property obtained by crime.