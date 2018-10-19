Canada
Suspect wanted for bank robberies in Hamilton and Burlington

The same suspect is wanted in connection with robberies in Hamilton and Halton.

A robbery suspect is wanted by both Hamilton and Halton police.

They believe he is responsible for two separate bank robberies.

The first took place at the Scotiabank on Fennel Avenue in Hamilton in May, while the second robbery happened in July at the TD Bank on Guelph Line in Burlington.

In both incidents, the suspect was able to obtain a quantity of cash before fleeing the area.

Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or any other information about the incidents, to call them.

