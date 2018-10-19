Hamilton-Burlington SPCA dealing with influx of cat rescues

Hamilton-Burlington SPCA is dealing with an influx of rescued cats.

Its protection department brought in 44 felines on Wednesday. It says the SPCA is so full, it is reducing adoption fees Friday and Saturday to make room for more at-risk animals.

Because of the number of cats it is caring for at this time, the Hamilton-Burlington SPCA says it’s currently not accepting cat surrenders.

Dog adoptions are reduced by $100, while cats cost $50 less. It normally costs $325 to adopt an adult dog and $425 for a puppy. Regular adoption fees for cats are $175 for an adult and $195 for a kitten. The fee includes spaying or neutering, vaccination, flea treatment and micro-chipping.

The SPCA is also looking for donations of cat food, paper towels, blankets dish soap and non-clumping cat litter.

They can be dropped off at the shelter at 245 Dartnall Rd. or you can visit the Stuff The Truck event happening at Metro and Global Pets at University Plaza in Dundas, which takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.