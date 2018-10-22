Officer-involved shooting south of Edmonton Monday morning injures 1

One person is recovering in hospital after an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning south of the city.

Just after midnight, police on the Samson First Nation in the Maskwacis area were called to a report of a shooting.

Two officers were searching for the suspects on foot when police said a confrontation occurred between the officers and the suspects.

One of the officers fired their weapon as a result.

One suspect was injured was was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second suspect has been located by police.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police will continue to investigate the events leading up to the incident.