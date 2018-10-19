Family seeking answers in Blood Tribe man’s death

The family of a Blood Tribe man is seeking answers after they say he died from injuries suffered during a confrontation with a Lethbridge police officer.

Radford Good Dagger died on Oct. 8, five days after his family says the 48-year-old was admitted to hospital with a head injury.

“It must have been a lot of force for my brother-in-law to hit the pavement for that kind of injury [to occur],” said Gary Bird, a relative of Good Dagger’s who attended a vigil for the man in downtown Lethbridge on Friday evening.

On Oct. 3, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was called in to investigate after Lethbridge police said a man got into a confrontation with an officer that ended with the man falling backwards and striking his head on the pavement. He was taken to hospital with a head injury.

“What we were told is Radford had a heart attack the first night [but] the second night we were told that his brain was swelling,” Bird said.

“When we were at the intensive care, that’s when these investigators came in out of Edmonton and kind of briefed us on what’s taking place with Radford.”

Mark Moore, a friend of Good Dagger’s, also attended the vigil.

He says he was with the 48-year-old when he was injured.

“The cop says, ‘No you stay there,’ [and] pushed him back with both hands and [he] fell hard on the concrete,” Moore said.

Lethbridge police say another man was arrested at the time of the incident, who was found to be in breach of bail conditions.

Relatives of Good Dagger say they have faith in the justice system that the 48-year-old’s death will be investigated.

“He will take his shirt and give it to somebody else, that’s the kind of guy he is,” Bird said. “But today, whatever happened, we don’t know.”

Global News has reached out to ASIRT to confirm if Good Dagger’s death is now the subject of their Oct. 3 investigation but has not received a response.