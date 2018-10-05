Man seriously injured in confrontation with Lethbridge police, ASIRT investigating

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a man suffered serious injuries during a confrontation with a Lethbridge police officer.

According to police, the incident unfolded at 5:16 p.m. on Wednesday along the 300-block of Stafford Drive S.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said the officer responded to a physical altercation between two men.

One of the men was arrested after being found to be in breach of bail conditions.

According to police, the officer and second man got into a confrontation that ended with the man falling backwards and striking his head on the pavement.

He was taken to hospital with a head injury and remains in critical but stable condition.

Lethbridge police reported the incident to the director of law enforcement and ASIRT will now conduct an independent investigation.

“I have complete confidence in the training, experience and professionalism of our members,” Chief Rob Davis said. “The Lethbridge Police Service is committed to public transparency and we welcome ASIRT’s independent investigation.”

There is no timeline for how long the investigation will take.

