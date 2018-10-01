Traffic
October 1, 2018 7:06 am

Pickup truck destroyed in Jasper Avenue collision

By Online Journalist  Global News

A Black Dodge RAM truck was heavily damaged in a collision on Jasper Avenue near Alex Taylor Road on Sunday, September 30, 2018. 

Eric Beck, Global News
A pickup truck was destroyed in a serious collision late Sunday night on Jasper Avenue in downtown Edmonton.

The crash happened on Jasper Avenue at Alex Taylor Road (between 94 Street and 93 Street) at around 10:30 p.m.

A Black Dodge RAM truck was heavily damaged in a collision on Jasper Avenue near Alex Taylor Road on Sunday, September 30, 2018. 

Eric Beck, Global News
A Black Dodge RAM truck was heavily damaged in a collision on Jasper Avenue near Alex Taylor Road on Sunday, September 30, 2018. 

Eric Beck, Global News
A Black Dodge RAM truck was heavily damaged in a collision on Jasper Avenue near Alex Taylor Road on Sunday, September 30, 2018. 

Eric Beck, Global News

The black Dodge RAM went through a fence at Alex Taylor School and came to rest in the playground.

EPS collision investigators could be seen working at the crash site, and a section of Jasper Avenue was blocked off to traffic.

A Black Dodge RAM truck was heavily damaged in a collision on Jasper Avenue near Alex Taylor Road on Sunday, September 30, 2018. 

Eric Beck, Global News
A Black Dodge RAM truck was heavily damaged in a collision on Jasper Avenue near Alex Taylor Road on Sunday, September 30, 2018. 

Eric Beck, Global News

As of 5 a.m., there was no word on the condition of anyone in the truck. Global News reached out to Alberta Health Services, but the health authority said it was deferring to Edmonton police for all information.

Edmonton police have not confirmed any details about the collision.

— More to come…

