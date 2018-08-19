ASIRT investigating after driver of stolen car shot dead by Edmonton police

One man is dead after being shot by police in north Edmonton following a crash involving a stolen car.

Edmonton police said the man killed was the driver of the car reported stolen.

The incident began when two vehicles collided near 66 Street and 123 Avenue, just north of Yellowhead Trail. Police said based on information provided to them, officers determined one of vehicles, a dark sedan, was stolen.

Police said the shooting happened when officers arrived and approached the stolen car at around 10 p.m. Saturday. One officer fired their gun and killed the man, police said. Photos from the scene show a person’s body still inside the sedan after the shooting.

Police said a man in the passenger seat was unharmed and taken into custody.

“Two officers are involved,” Acting Deputy Chief Darren Derko said.

“Obviously they will be talking to ASIRT after that; our employee assistance will be helping them and they will be off duty for a few days. Both are fine, no injuries and we’re quite fortunate that nobody else got hurt.

Derko said officers couldn’t have predicted the situation would have unfolded the way it did.

“It was a collision with a stolen vehicle involved. I wouldn’t say it’s a common occurance but it does happen. It’s part of our job. It’s unfortunate that from time to time we come across incidents where we are confronted,” he said.

The two people in the other vehicle involved in the crash were not hurt.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating.