Police watchdog arrests Edmonton officer amid ‘serious and sensitive’ investigation

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has arrested a member of the Edmonton Police Service, the provincial agency announced on Friday.

ASIRT said no charges have been laid, but the arrest was a part of a “serious and sensitive investigation.”

A spokesperson with ASIRT would provide no further details to the nature of the investigation, saying only that interviews were their priority at this stage of the investigation.

A news release from EPS provided no further details on the arrest, but said the member had been suspended without pay and was receiving support and assistance from the Employee and Family Assistance Section.