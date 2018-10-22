Good Samaritan rewarded for breaking up assault in Winnipeg

A Winnipeg man has been rewarded for his act of kindness by a local Facebook group called Pay it Forward Winnipeg.

The group posted they had tickets to an upcoming John Mellencamp concert.

In a contest, the group asked Winnipeggers to comment on who they would take to the concert.

Pay it Forward Winnipeg said about 40 people commented on the post, including Meg Ludlow, who nominated a man she had never met, Doug Thomas.

Winnipeggers might remember Thomas as the man who intervened when he witnessed a homeless man being attacked on the streets.

Because of the incident, Thomas said he was nearly blinded by his the injuries.

The Facebook post said Ludlow read about Thomas’ story and decided he would be a deserving person of the free concert tickets.

On Oct. 19, Pay it Forward Winnipeg said a random draw had been made to determine who would win.

“As luck would have it, Doug won the draw! I gladly presented him with a pair of tickets and I feel honoured to be the middle man of this amazing string of kind gestures amongst numerous strangers,” Pay it Forward Winnipeg said on Facebook.

The Facebook post continues, calling Thomas a hero for his act of kindness.