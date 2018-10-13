Winnipeg man viciously beaten defending homeless person at bus stop

NOTE: This story contains graphic images.

A Winnipeg woman says her husband may lose an eye after he defended a homeless man from two attackers Friday night.

Tracy Thomas wrote in a public Facebook post that she and her husband, Doug, went to grab some late night food at A&W on Portage Avenue across from Polo Park.

While they were waiting for their food, they noticed two “young men” harassing a homeless man who was trying to sleep under a blanket in a bus shelter.

“The young man all of a sudden, hit him then rolled him from bench where he was sleeping,” she wrote. “They both started kicking him on the ground.”

Tracy said she yelled and Doug ran to help the homeless man. That’s when the pair of attackers turned on him, she said.

“…scariest moment of my life … seeing my husband being ruthlessly, intentionally and brutally hurt.”

A passer-by called 911 after the attackers fled, said Tracy. Her husband may lose his eye, she added.

WPS Const. Rob Carver confirmed an adult male was “fairly seriously” assaulted at Portage Avenue and Tylehurst Street and taken to hospital. Police are investigating.

Global News has reached out to the Thomas family for comment.