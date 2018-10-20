With no Leonard, Lowry leads Toronto Raptors past Washington Wizards 117-113

With Kawhi Leonard off for the night, Kyle Lowry delivered 28 points and 12 assists on Saturday to help the Toronto Raptors improve to 3-0 with a 117-113 victory over the Washington Wizards.

The Raptors rested Leonard on the second half of a back-to-back and third game in four days to open the season.

Washington finished the game without ejected coach Scott Brooks. Bradley Beal scored 32 points, going six for 11 on threes, and John Wall added 25 points and six assists for the Wizards, who are 0-2, with both games at home.

Beal broke Washington’s franchise record for the most three-pointers in a career, surpassing Gilbert Arenas’ previous mark of 868 by making his 869th with a little more than four and a half minutes left in the game. Less than a minute later, Beal made another three-pointer, cutting Washington’s deficit to 106-101 before skipping down the court.

Moments after, Beal was called for charging, and Lowry sank a three-pointer at the other end while falling into the lap of a front-row spectator, putting Toronto back ahead 109-101 with three minutes remaining.

Two more baskets by Lowry followed, and Fred Van Vleet added a jumper to make it 115-11 with 14.6 seconds to go.