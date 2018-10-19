Crime
October 19, 2018 4:53 pm

Guelph man, 34, charged following summer-long child pornography investigation

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

An OPP detachment sign.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Ontario Provincial Police say a 34-year-old Guelph man has been arrested following a child pornography investigation that started in July.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant was executed, OPP say.

READ MORE: Vehicles stolen from Guelph home found in Waterloo region: police

No other details into the investigation were provided, but police said officers found devices that contained images of child sexual abuse.

Adam D’Auvernay was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of making child pornography available.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

WATCH: Studies show ‘well established’ links between bestiality, child pornography

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Child Pornography
Digital Devices
Guelph
Guelph child pornography
Guelph child sexual abuse
Guelph crime
Investigation
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP child pornography
Search Warrant

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News