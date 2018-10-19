Guelph man, 34, charged following summer-long child pornography investigation

Ontario Provincial Police say a 34-year-old Guelph man has been arrested following a child pornography investigation that started in July.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant was executed, OPP say.

No other details into the investigation were provided, but police said officers found devices that contained images of child sexual abuse.

Adam D’Auvernay was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of making child pornography available.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.



