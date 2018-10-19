Crime
October 19, 2018 11:11 am

Vehicles stolen from Guelph home found in Waterloo region: police

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police say two cars stolen from a home were recovered in Waterloo region.

Guelph police / Supplied
A A

Guelph police say two vehicles stolen from a home in the West Willow Woods neighbourhood have been found in Waterloo region.

The Jeep Wrangler and the Mini Cooper Convertible were taken from the driveway of a house on Burton Road on Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Guelph, Ont. man pleads guilty to ‘brutal murder’ of his wife

Police said the suspects entered an unlocked vehicle and used the remote inside to open the garage door where the keys to both vehicles were swiped.

Several purses, a toolbox and an empty propane tank were also taken.

Police said both vehicles were found somewhere in the Waterloo region on Thursday night.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Guelph crime
Guelph Police
Guelph police stolen vehicles
Stolen vehicles Guelph
stolen vehicles waterloo region
world of hot tub Guelph

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News