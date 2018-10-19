Vehicles stolen from Guelph home found in Waterloo region: police

Guelph police say two vehicles stolen from a home in the West Willow Woods neighbourhood have been found in Waterloo region.

The Jeep Wrangler and the Mini Cooper Convertible were taken from the driveway of a house on Burton Road on Tuesday night.

Police said the suspects entered an unlocked vehicle and used the remote inside to open the garage door where the keys to both vehicles were swiped.

Several purses, a toolbox and an empty propane tank were also taken.

Police said both vehicles were found somewhere in the Waterloo region on Thursday night.