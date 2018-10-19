N.S. man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend previously convicted of assaulting woman

A 25-year-old man from Bayside, N.S., who has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, has previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman.

According to court documents obtained by Global News, Brandon Smeltzer pleaded guilty in connection with an assault in Bayside in June 2015.

Four months later, Smeltzer was given a conditional discharge, 12 months’ probation, 10 hours of community service as well as other conditions.

Smeltzer is a suspect in the death of Emilie Maheu, whose body was found Saturday morning in South Glengarry Township, southeast of Ottawa.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, Smeltzer was arrested in New Brunswick on Tuesday and was scheduled to appear in Cornwall court Friday.

Photos on Smeltzer and Maheu’s Facebook profile pages suggest the two were former partners. The profiles also show that the pair were employed at Mills Heavy Hauling during the same period of time.

None of the new allegations against Smeltzer have been proven in court.