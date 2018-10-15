Missing South Glengarry woman’s body discovered, OPP treating as homicide

The Ontario Provincial Police say a body found on Oct. 13 in South Glengarry township is that of a woman who was reported missing on Oct. 11.

The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment says Emilie Maheu, 26, of County Road 34 in South Glengarry was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. that day leaving her place of work in Alexandria.

READ MORE: OPP arrest, charge Ottawa man after disruption at Quinte West motel

On Oct. 13 at around 11:30 a.m., the same detachment received a call of a body discovered in South Glengarry Township. The police later identified the body to be that of Maheu.

OPP say they are now treating the investigation as a homicide and a post-mortem will be done later this week in Ottawa.

Police are asking anyone who may have information that could help investigators to contact Det. Const. Lise Durocher at the Stormont Dundas and Glengarry OPP crime unit at 1-888-310-1122. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).