OPP arrest, charge Ottawa man after disruption at Quinte West motel

An Ottawa man is facing several criminal charges after being arrested by provincial police on Sunday night in Quinte West, near Belleville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police said on Monday officers responded to a reported disruption at a local motel the night before, shortly after 9:35 p.m.
Marco Palazzi, 46, was subsequently charged with obstruction of a peace officer and five counts of failing to comply with recognizance, according to OPP.
Palazzi was held in custody for a bail hearing, provincial police said.
He is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Monday.
