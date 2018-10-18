Crime
October 18, 2018 8:24 am

OPP charge Nova Scotia man, 25, with 1st-degree murder of Alexandria woman

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News
Police say that a body discovered on Saturday is that of Emilie Maheu, 26, of South Glengarry who went missing after leaving work on Oct. 11.

Ontario Provincial Police
Provincial police say they’ve charged a 25-year-old man from Bayside, N.S., with the first-degree murder of Emilie Maheu, whose body was found Saturday morning in South Glengarry Township, southeast of Ottawa.

Brandon Smeltzer was located in New Brunswick on Tuesday and charged, Ontario Provincial Police announced in a news release late on Wednesday.

OPP say Smeltzer will be brought back to Ontario and will appear in court in Cornwall.

Maheu, a 26-year-old mother from Alexandria, had been reported missing the night of Oct. 11. She had been last seen leaving work in Alexandria around 1 p.m. that same day, according to police.

Pictures on Facebook profile pages that appear to belong to Maheu and Smeltzer suggest the two are former partners.

Police said over the weekend that an autopsy of Maheu’s body would be conducted sometime this week at an Ottawa hospital.

OPP urge anyone with information regarding this case to contact Det. Const. Lise Durocher at the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment’s crime unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can be submitted anonymously by calling the Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

