Toronto Zoo seeking names for ‘little potato’ baby wombat

The Toronto Zoo has another new arrival, and it is turning to the public to decide how to name the “little potato.”
In a social media post, the tourist attraction said its southern hairy-nosed wombat had given birth to a baby girl who needs a new name.
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“She may still be cozy in mom’s pouch, but this little potato is getting braver every day and starting to peek out and explore her world,” Toronto Zoo wrote online.
The public will have until next week to vote on the best name for the new arrival.
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The southern hairy-nosed wombat hails from Australia and can live for decades. In 2016, Toronto Zoo had a 34-year-old hairy-nosed wombat, claimed at the time to be the world’s oldest wombat.
Voting to name the zoo’s youngest wombat will close on Sept. 30.
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