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Canada

Canada working ‘alongside’ partners on AI safety, minister says

By Anja Karadeglija The Associated Press
Posted September 23, 2026 12:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New AI strategy addresses fears of job losses, surveillance'
New AI strategy addresses fears of job losses, surveillance
WATCH ABOVE: New AI strategy addresses fears of job losses, surveillance – Jun 5, 2026
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Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon says Canada is “advocating alongside our partners” on AI safety.

Solomon says he met with his international counterparts after Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke recently to other leaders about setting up a “technology stability” board to regulate AI.

But when he was asked whether Canada is taking a leadership role in those efforts, Solomon pointed to domestic legislation, including proposed regulations on AI chatbots.

Click to play video: 'AI researcher warns of ‘superintelligence” risks as calls to regulate industry grow'
AI researcher warns of ‘superintelligence” risks as calls to regulate industry grow

He also said Canada is taking a “very leading” role by investing $150 million in Canadian AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio’s efforts to build a safer AI.

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Bengio is set to address the UN Security Council today, which will also hear from major AI companies.

Warnings about the risks AI poses to humans, and documented cases of AI bots disregarding human instructions, have prompted global alarm in recent weeks.

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