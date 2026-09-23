Woman charged after suspected fatal impaired-driving crash in Ottawa

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A 30-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Ottawa barber shop Tuesday in a suspected impaired-driving incident.

Ottawa police said its crews were called to CuTzz Barber Salon, located in the 100 block of McArthur Avenue, around 5:40 p.m. Sept. 22 for the crash. Two men inside the business were hurt after the vehicle crashed into it.

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The 30-year-old man was critically injured and died on the way to the hospital, police said. A 32-year-old man was also taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 57-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and charged with impaired driving-related offences. She was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The identities of those involved were not released.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the collision, or who may have cameras on their property or at home, or a dash cam that may have captured the incident, to contact them.