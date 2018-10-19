Oshawa woman accused of $200,000 immigration fraud targeting Filipino community
OSHAWA, Ont. — An Oshawa woman is facing charges after allegedly defrauding the local Filipino community of more than $200,000.
Durham Region police allege the woman posed as an agent of the fictional Government Express Entry Compensation Program.
They say she convinced people that she could help their family members move to Canada from the Philippines.
Police say targeted individuals received text messages or emails telling them to drop off money at a specific address.
Maria Doble, 28, is charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of a counterfeit mark.
Police say there may be other victims that have not come forward and are urging anyone with information to get in touch.
