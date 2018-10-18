Mississauga elementary school principal charged with fraud after $30K allegedly unaccounted for

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Peel Regional Police say a principal has been charged after tens of thousands of dollars allegedly went missing from an elementary school’s coffers.

Police say they began investigating the allegations in June.

They say auditors from the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board alerted officers to alleged “discrepancies in cash handling procedures” at the school in Mississauga.

N/R – School Principal Arrested for Fraud Offence – https://t.co/LOqpriGhyg — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) October 18, 2018

Police say the auditors found more than $30,000 was not accounted for.

They say 53-year-old David Clifford of Toronto was charged with fraud over $5,000.