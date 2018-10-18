‘Steeltown smackdown’ didn’t happen: Speaker

The alleged “Steeltown smackdown” didn’t happen.

That’s according to Speaker Ted Arnott, who ruled on Thursday that there is not enough evidence to substantiate PC MPP Donna Skelly’s complaint that she was physically assaulted by NDP Leader Andrea Horwath.

The Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP alleged that in the legislature on Tuesday night, Horwath “crossed the floor and came up to me, yelling and screaming, and pushed me.”

Some in the media referred to the incident as the Steeltown smackdown.

However, Arnott said that after carefully reviewing the matter, he could not find a breach of privilege was established.

Horwath denied any wrongdoing, insisting she had simply “tapped” Skelly on the shoulder.