October 17, 2018 8:56 pm

MPP Donna Skelly issues conduct complaint against Andrea Horwath

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

NDP House Leader Gilles Bisson (left) sits next to NDP Leader Andrea Horwath during the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
One Hamilton politician is accusing another of a “breach of privilege” following an incident at the provincial legislature.

The allegation is being made by Flamborough Glanbrook Progressive Conservative MPP Donna Skelly, who says opposition leader Andrea Horwath “initiated unwanted and intentional physical contact” at the end of debate in the house on Tuesday afternoon.

Horwath, who in addition to being Ontario’s NDP leader is the MPP for Hamilton Centre, describes the contact as a “tap on the shoulder”.

Opposition House Leader Gilles Bisson also describes the complaint as being “without merit” saying Conservative MPPs were trying to block cameras in the chamber while Horwath was speaking.

Bisson calls those antics “inappropriate, disrespectful and beneath the dignity of this house.”

House Speaker Ted Arnott says he’ll consider Skelly’s complaint and “report back in due course.”

