MPP Donna Skelly issues conduct complaint against Andrea Horwath
One Hamilton politician is accusing another of a “breach of privilege” following an incident at the provincial legislature.
The allegation is being made by Flamborough Glanbrook Progressive Conservative MPP Donna Skelly, who says opposition leader Andrea Horwath “initiated unwanted and intentional physical contact” at the end of debate in the house on Tuesday afternoon.
READ MORE: Metrolinx pumps the brakes on Hamilton land purchases for LRT
Horwath, who in addition to being Ontario’s NDP leader is the MPP for Hamilton Centre, describes the contact as a “tap on the shoulder”.
Opposition House Leader Gilles Bisson also describes the complaint as being “without merit” saying Conservative MPPs were trying to block cameras in the chamber while Horwath was speaking.
READ MORE: Hamilton’s mayor and councillor spar over LRT
Bisson calls those antics “inappropriate, disrespectful and beneath the dignity of this house.”
House Speaker Ted Arnott says he’ll consider Skelly’s complaint and “report back in due course.”
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.