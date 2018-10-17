MPP Donna Skelly issues conduct complaint against Andrea Horwath

One Hamilton politician is accusing another of a “breach of privilege” following an incident at the provincial legislature.

The allegation is being made by Flamborough Glanbrook Progressive Conservative MPP Donna Skelly, who says opposition leader Andrea Horwath “initiated unwanted and intentional physical contact” at the end of debate in the house on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Metrolinx pumps the brakes on Hamilton land purchases for LRT

Horwath, who in addition to being Ontario’s NDP leader is the MPP for Hamilton Centre, describes the contact as a “tap on the shoulder”.

Opposition House Leader Gilles Bisson also describes the complaint as being “without merit” saying Conservative MPPs were trying to block cameras in the chamber while Horwath was speaking.

READ MORE: Hamilton’s mayor and councillor spar over LRT

Bisson calls those antics “inappropriate, disrespectful and beneath the dignity of this house.”

House Speaker Ted Arnott says he’ll consider Skelly’s complaint and “report back in due course.”

@SkellyHamilton alleges @AndreaHorwath physically pushed her yesterday in the house…says she was “red-faced” and “screaming” @AndreaHorwath says it was “a tap” calls the whole thing a distraction technique #ONpoli pic.twitter.com/a194ZVdVI2 — Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) October 17, 2018