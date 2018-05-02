Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger
May 2, 2018 11:35 am

Hamilton’s mayor and councillor spar over LRT

Shiona Thompson By News Anchor  900 CHML

Mayor's Tweets about Ward 7's Donna Skelly raise eyebrows.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/dpa, Soeren Stache, File
A A

There’s a bit of verbal fencing going on at the municipal level between Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger and Ward 7 councillor Donna Skelly over her opposition to Light Rail Transit (LRT).

The Mayor tweeted:

Donna Skelly is running for the Ontario PCs in Flamboro Glanbrook. The LRT has come up as a campaign issue, with PC leader Doug Ford saying in April that his government would move forward with the LRT if that is what the “majority of the people” want, adding that if they don’t want it, “we’re still going to keep the money into infrastructure in Hamilton.”

READ MORE: Donna Skelly says PC leader’s LRT comment a ‘game changer,’ mayor says not so fast

Mayor Eisenberger offered another tweet:

READ MORE: Hamilton Coun. Donna Skelly to seek Progressive Conservative nomination

Skelly didn’t escalate the jousting on Twitter but she offered CHML News this emailed response:

“I will let residents come to their own conclusions about the professionalism and judgement of a person in his position engaging in this type of behaviour. “

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Hamilton
Flamboro Glanbrook PC Candidate Donna Skelly
Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger
HamOnt
LRT
Ward 7

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News