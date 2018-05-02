Hamilton’s mayor and councillor spar over LRT

There’s a bit of verbal fencing going on at the municipal level between Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger and Ward 7 councillor Donna Skelly over her opposition to Light Rail Transit (LRT).

The Mayor tweeted:

She is a rookie Councillor who does not speak on behalf of the City of #HamOnt. Council decided to move forward & she should stop undermining it's decision. Doesn't much care about Hamilton, just wants to be MPP. This is her third attempt. Ward 7 was just a novelty. https://t.co/25TIqnqVyW — Fred Eisenberger (@FredEisenberger) May 1, 2018

Donna Skelly is running for the Ontario PCs in Flamboro Glanbrook. The LRT has come up as a campaign issue, with PC leader Doug Ford saying in April that his government would move forward with the LRT if that is what the “majority of the people” want, adding that if they don’t want it, “we’re still going to keep the money into infrastructure in Hamilton.”

READ MORE: Donna Skelly says PC leader’s LRT comment a ‘game changer,’ mayor says not so fast

Mayor Eisenberger offered another tweet:

She fully entitled to disagree. She is not entitled to speak on behalf of this council that decided to move forward with LRT on many occasions. She is not entitled to suggest to her PC leader that this is what #HamOnt wants. https://t.co/EcGvzIXKQc — Fred Eisenberger (@FredEisenberger) May 2, 2018

READ MORE: Hamilton Coun. Donna Skelly to seek Progressive Conservative nomination

Skelly didn’t escalate the jousting on Twitter but she offered CHML News this emailed response:

“I will let residents come to their own conclusions about the professionalism and judgement of a person in his position engaging in this type of behaviour. “