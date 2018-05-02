Hamilton’s mayor and councillor spar over LRT
There’s a bit of verbal fencing going on at the municipal level between Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger and Ward 7 councillor Donna Skelly over her opposition to Light Rail Transit (LRT).
The Mayor tweeted:
Donna Skelly is running for the Ontario PCs in Flamboro Glanbrook. The LRT has come up as a campaign issue, with PC leader Doug Ford saying in April that his government would move forward with the LRT if that is what the “majority of the people” want, adding that if they don’t want it, “we’re still going to keep the money into infrastructure in Hamilton.”
Mayor Eisenberger offered another tweet:
Skelly didn’t escalate the jousting on Twitter but she offered CHML News this emailed response:
“I will let residents come to their own conclusions about the professionalism and judgement of a person in his position engaging in this type of behaviour. “
