Hamilton Coun. Donna Skelly to seek Progressive Conservative nomination

When the provincial election rolls around next year, the Liberal hopeful in the riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook may be squaring off against a familiar face.

Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge has already been nominated as the Liberal candidate, and now Central Mountain Coun. Donna Skelly has confirmed she will be seeking the Progressive Conservative nomination for that riding.

Skelly said she is “not abandoning the residents of Ward 7.”

“I have a slate of local issues I intend to press until the provincial election next June and that includes the examination of the Hamilton Waterfront Trust and the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city, she said.

She adds that “if unsuccessful in June, I will run municipally in October of 2018.”

Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge has the same plan.

Skelly feels that she can “better represent the interests of the city of Hamilton from inside Queen’s Park,” adding the two ongoing trials involving the Liberal party among the reasons why she wants to run again.

Skelly ran unsuccessfully for the Progressive Conservatives in 2008 and 2011 against Ted McMeekin.

It’s not yet known if she will face a challenger for the nomination, with the meeting expected in the first week of October.