Hamilton Mountain councillors to hold public meeting on violent crime

Concerns over violent crime on Hamilton Mountain has prompted a community meeting in Ward 7 Monday night.

Earlier this month three separate shooting incidents took place within four days, one of which resulted in two teens being seriously injured.

City Coun. Donna Skelly says a number of other incidents have also been brought to her attention.

“Police respond and they say our hands are tied, we only have so many police officers to investigate these incidents,” she said.

“But whether or not crime is up,” she adds, “there is a perception that it is.”

Skelly will be hosting a public discussion at Sackville Hill Seniors Recreation centre along with councillors Tom Jackson and Terry Whitehead as well as the Hamilton Police Service.

Residents will be able to submit written questions, take a look at crime statistics and discuss strategies to improve community safety.

The meeting will take place from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.