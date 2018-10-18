Scott Thompson: Watching 2 local politicians duke it out in the legislature no help to Hamilton

Many have said Hamilton never seems to be well represented in government, whether federally or provincially.

This is largely due to the fact the city always seems to vote for parties that are not in positions of power to help them.

That has certainly changed and we saw evidence of it Wednesday when the Progressive Conservative MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook, Donna Skelly, stood up in the Ontario legislature and accused NDP Opposition Leader, and fellow Hamiltonian, Andrea Horwath, of assault.

Skelly says Horwath crossed the floor after proceedings when cameras had stopped rolling, yelling, screaming and pushed her.

The MPP has asked the Speaker of the house to investigate whether Horwath breached legislative privilege with the encounter.

Neither side is speaking about what the two were talking about but it may have something to do with an accusation from the NDP that the PCs were trying to cover up cameras when Horwath was speaking.

Skelly said Horwath needs anger management classes, “She’s clearly an angry woman when you see her across the hall.”

Horwath says Skelly should “look in the mirror” and merely tapped her on the shoulder.

After watching the “she said/she said” reports afterwards I said to my family, “That makes Hamilton look bad.”

My wife replied, “That makes women look bad.”

Thank you ladies, for doing both.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML