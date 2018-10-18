U Sports doesn’t give the Regina Rams back their wins after appeal

U Sports has notified the University of Regina that it will not give the football team back its victories that were stripped away earlier this month for using an ineligible player.

After the university disclosed that they were using an ineligible player, U sports stripped the football club of its victories for this season. The U of R submitted documents to seek relief from U Sports regulations, but the decision stands.

However, after further review, U Sports has reinstated the player who they deemed was ineligible.

The university added that an internal review is underway on its current student-athlete intake process and recommendations will inform.

The Rams next game is on Oct. 19 when they travel to Calgary to face the University of Calgary.

