Regina Rams prepare to fight U Sports sanctions

The Regina Rams are looking forward despite recent knock backs to the team.

Due to an ineligible player the team was forced to forfeit three wins during the 2018 Canada West season, falling 0-5 on the season.

The Rams were stripped of wins on Sept. 7 against the University of Alberta, Sept. 14 against UBC and Sept. 29 against UBC.

In a statement the University of Regina told Global News, “Following the announcement made by Canada West on Oct. 5th that the Rams Football team forfeited three conference game wins this season due to an ineligible player, I can provide additional clarity regarding our ongoing effort to review the situation with U Sports.”

“In addition to the internal review and investigation that is ongoing, the University has been pursuing all avenues available to us, which includes the preparation of documents to seek relief from U SPORTS relative to the eligibility rule.”

Global News has reached out to U Sports for comment.

Fans of the team have also launched an online petition calling on support from university officials and the public.

Highlighted on the petition it says, “We, the undersigned, call on Vianne Timmons, President of the University of Regina, Harold Riemer, Dean of the Faculty of Kinesiology and Health Studies, and Lisa Robertson, Director of Sport, Community Engagement, and Athlete Development to provide support and take action on behalf of the University of Regina Rams football team. This support and action would include discussions and negotiations with the CanWest Conference and USports for the recent and extreme sanctions placed on the Rams Football Team.”

If the wins aren’t reinstated, the Rams can still make playoffs if the team finishes in the top four of its conference. Since University of Alberta and University of British Columbia have two wins apiece, the Rams will have to win all of their final three games to have a chance.

The Rams take on the University of Alberta Golden Bears at Mosaic Stadium Friday. Kick off is at 7 p.m.