Regina Rams forfeit three games for using an ineligible player

The University of Regina Rams football team has been stripped of three wins during the 2018 Canada West season due to an ineligible player.

The football club became aware of the ineligible player during the conference bye week. An oversight during Regina’s student-athlete intake and eligibility process over the summer led to the player competing this season.

The Rams have been stripped of wins on Sept. 7 against the University of Alberta, Sept. 14 against UBC and Sept. 29 against UBC.

“This is a heartbreaking situation for the student-athletes, coaches, members of the Rams organization, and the University of Regina community,” said University of Regina director of sport, community engagement & athlete development Lisa Robertson.

“The University will fully cooperate with U SPORTS as they review the situation. Additionally, we are launching an internal review of our student-athlete intake processes in order to minimize the risk of this happening again.”

The university will undergo a review and will include an investigation into the University’s current student-athlete intake process and make recommendations that will inform future process.

The team has made counselling services available to the team to try and support the student-athletes to help them with the decision.

With the Rams forfeiting the three games it will drop them to the bottom of the Canada West standings.