Nova Scotia town’s sinkhole ‘still considered unsafe’ three months after it first appeared

Emergency management officials say the area around a Nova Scotia town’s sinkhole remains unsafe, three months after it first appeared in a local park.

The sinkhole first appeared in mid-July as a hole the size of a dinner plate, and quickly grew to larger than 32.6 metres by 38.7 metres, swallowing up trees and picnic benches and drawing curious onlookers to Oxford, N.S.

READ MORE: New cracks appear in pavement near Oxford sinkhole, town weighs further options

Its growth has slowed to a virtual halt in recent weeks, but new cracks keep appearing both near the sinkhole and in a nearby parking lot.

In a news release Wednesday, officials say they have received a report on a ground penetrating radar survey of the site, but the depth of penetration was only one to five metres, “not adequate to effectively model the bedrock geology beneath the thick layer of sand” in the park.

WATCH: Officials worry about effect of heavy rains on Oxford sinkhole 02:13 Officials worry about effect of heavy rains on Oxford sinkhole 02:10 Oxford sinkhole remains the same size but concerns linger 01:23 Town officials warning about growing sinkhole in Oxford, Nova Scotia 01:56 ‘Unpredictable’ sinkhole in Oxford, N.S., continues to grow, reaches pavement 01:58 Nova Scotia sinkhole still growing, poses risk to community

The report is to be reviewed by outside experts, and a more detailed plan for investigating the sinkhole developed.

The officials said a few new cracks were found near the sinkhole on Tuesday, but no new cracks were found in the parking lot.